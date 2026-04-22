DUOT Q3 EPS Lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT - Free Report) - Research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Duos Technologies Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst E. Woo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a "Buy" rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duos Technologies Group's current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Duos Technologies Group's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

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A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DUOT. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Duos Technologies Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Duos Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duos Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DUOT

Duos Technologies Group Stock Down 6.4%

NASDAQ DUOT opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Duos Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $179.78 million, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.04.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 36.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duos Technologies Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 80.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 285,235 shares in the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 1,339.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 207,249 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 192,849 shares in the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group Company Profile

Duos Technologies Group, Inc provides advanced non-intrusive security and inspection solutions utilizing motion-based and artificial intelligence technologies. The company's core offerings include intelligent video analytics, RFID checkpoint systems, and specialized screening devices designed to detect security threats and contraband across transportation, logistics and critical infrastructure environments. Duos integrates proprietary hardware with software to deliver automated inspection and monitoring tools that enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Among its primary products are automated gate-entry systems, railcar inspection portals and portable screening devices that use AI-driven image recognition and sensor fusion to identify objects such as unauthorized materials, pipeline anomalies or vehicle defects.

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