DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.0667.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $25.10 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

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DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $47.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of -798.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

DuPont de Nemours's stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 24th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 23rd.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 113.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 134,797 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 71,695 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 572,650 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,609,000 after acquiring an additional 96,062 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 94.3% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,449 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 28,860 shares in the last quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,207,393 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $48,537,000 after buying an additional 556,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,337,753 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $259,974,000 after buying an additional 121,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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