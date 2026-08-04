DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.800-1.900 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from DuPont de Nemours' conference call:

DuPont exceeded second-quarter guidance and raised its 2026 outlook. Organic sales grew 4%, operating EBITDA rose 8% to $448 million, adjusted EPS increased 21% to $1.88, and the company lifted its full-year organic growth, EBITDA, and EPS guidance.

Organic sales grew 4%, operating EBITDA rose 8% to $448 million, adjusted EPS increased 21% to $1.88, and the company lifted its full-year organic growth, EBITDA, and EPS guidance. Strong demand in healthcare, aerospace, semiconductors, industrial water, electric-vehicle battery applications, and construction supported results. Management expects second-half organic growth to accelerate to about 6%, aided by pricing already implemented and project activity.

Strong demand in healthcare, aerospace, semiconductors, industrial water, electric-vehicle battery applications, and construction supported results. Management expects second-half organic growth to accelerate to about 6%, aided by pricing already implemented and project activity. Productivity and cash-flow execution remained strong. EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points, free-cash-flow conversion reached 127% in the quarter, and management expects full-year conversion to be closer to 100% than its 90% target.

EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points, free-cash-flow conversion reached 127% in the quarter, and management expects full-year conversion to be closer to 100% than its 90% target. Healthcare & Water Technologies’ margin declined 30 basis points because of mix and growth investments, while Middle East project delays pressured the water business. Management said the projects have not been canceled and expects improvement later in the year, but reduced full-year water growth expectations to the low- to mid-single-digit range.

Healthcare & Water Technologies’ margin declined 30 basis points because of mix and growth investments, while Middle East project delays pressured the water business. Management said the projects have not been canceled and expects improvement later in the year, but reduced full-year water growth expectations to the low- to mid-single-digit range. DuPont plans to launch a $250 million share repurchase in the third quarter while retaining more than $1 billion for potential healthcare and water acquisitions. The company also cited a robust M&A pipeline, including packaging and CDMO opportunities, subject to disciplined valuation and return thresholds.

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DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 869,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,291. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -774.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio is -1,333.33%.

Institutional Trading of DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. United Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 14.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,444 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.30 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $53.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DD

More DuPont de Nemours News

Here are the key news stories impacting DuPont de Nemours this week:

Positive Sentiment: DuPont exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.88 versus the $1.76 consensus estimate. Net sales rose 4% year over year to $1.8 billion, with organic sales also increasing 4%. DuPont Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

DuPont exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.88 versus the $1.76 consensus estimate. Net sales rose 4% year over year to $1.8 billion, with organic sales also increasing 4%. Positive Sentiment: Demand was supported by the healthcare, industrial water and aerospace markets, while higher sales across the company’s chemicals and materials segments helped drive profit growth. DD's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Organic Sales

Demand was supported by the healthcare, industrial water and aerospace markets, while higher sales across the company’s chemicals and materials segments helped drive profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 financial outlook after exceeding its second-quarter guidance. The company also announced plans to repurchase $250 million of shares during the third quarter, potentially supporting per-share results. DuPont Beats Estimates and Raises 2026 Outlook

Management raised its full-year 2026 financial outlook after exceeding its second-quarter guidance. The company also announced plans to repurchase $250 million of shares during the third quarter, potentially supporting per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: DuPont generated $400 million in operating cash flow and $326 million in transaction-adjusted free cash flow, representing 127% conversion. Its GICS classification also changed from Materials to Industrials effective July 31, a structural index classification change rather than an operating development.

DuPont generated $400 million in operating cash flow and $326 million in transaction-adjusted free cash flow, representing 127% conversion. Its GICS classification also changed from Materials to Industrials effective July 31, a structural index classification change rather than an operating development. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.80–$1.90 was below the $1.93 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.8 billion trailed expectations of about $1.9 billion. The cautious near-term outlook appears to be the main pressure on DD despite the quarterly earnings beat and improved full-year forecast.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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