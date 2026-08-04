DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.800-1.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

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DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE DD traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.43. 869,935 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,291. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.21. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -771.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. DuPont de Nemours's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. DuPont de Nemours's dividend payout ratio is currently -1,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.30 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $165.33.

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More DuPont de Nemours News

Here are the key news stories impacting DuPont de Nemours this week:

Positive Sentiment: DuPont exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.88 versus the $1.76 consensus estimate. Net sales rose 4% year over year to $1.8 billion, with organic sales also increasing 4%. DuPont Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

DuPont exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.88 versus the $1.76 consensus estimate. Net sales rose 4% year over year to $1.8 billion, with organic sales also increasing 4%. Positive Sentiment: Demand was supported by the healthcare, industrial water and aerospace markets, while higher sales across the company’s chemicals and materials segments helped drive profit growth. DD's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Organic Sales

Demand was supported by the healthcare, industrial water and aerospace markets, while higher sales across the company’s chemicals and materials segments helped drive profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 financial outlook after exceeding its second-quarter guidance. The company also announced plans to repurchase $250 million of shares during the third quarter, potentially supporting per-share results. DuPont Beats Estimates and Raises 2026 Outlook

Management raised its full-year 2026 financial outlook after exceeding its second-quarter guidance. The company also announced plans to repurchase $250 million of shares during the third quarter, potentially supporting per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: DuPont generated $400 million in operating cash flow and $326 million in transaction-adjusted free cash flow, representing 127% conversion. Its GICS classification also changed from Materials to Industrials effective July 31, a structural index classification change rather than an operating development.

DuPont generated $400 million in operating cash flow and $326 million in transaction-adjusted free cash flow, representing 127% conversion. Its GICS classification also changed from Materials to Industrials effective July 31, a structural index classification change rather than an operating development. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.80–$1.90 was below the $1.93 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.8 billion trailed expectations of about $1.9 billion. The cautious near-term outlook appears to be the main pressure on DD despite the quarterly earnings beat and improved full-year forecast.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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