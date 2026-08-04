DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.28, but opened at $130.19. DuPont de Nemours shares last traded at $137.4070, with a volume of 453,337 shares trading hands.

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Key Headlines Impacting DuPont de Nemours

Here are the key news stories impacting DuPont de Nemours this week:

Positive Sentiment: DuPont exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.88 versus the $1.76 consensus estimate. Net sales rose 4% year over year to $1.8 billion, with organic sales also increasing 4%. DuPont Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

DuPont exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.88 versus the $1.76 consensus estimate. Net sales rose 4% year over year to $1.8 billion, with organic sales also increasing 4%. Positive Sentiment: Demand was supported by the healthcare, industrial water and aerospace markets, while higher sales across the company’s chemicals and materials segments helped drive profit growth. DD's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Organic Sales

Demand was supported by the healthcare, industrial water and aerospace markets, while higher sales across the company’s chemicals and materials segments helped drive profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 financial outlook after exceeding its second-quarter guidance. The company also announced plans to repurchase $250 million of shares during the third quarter, potentially supporting per-share results. DuPont Beats Estimates and Raises 2026 Outlook

Management raised its full-year 2026 financial outlook after exceeding its second-quarter guidance. The company also announced plans to repurchase $250 million of shares during the third quarter, potentially supporting per-share results. Neutral Sentiment: DuPont generated $400 million in operating cash flow and $326 million in transaction-adjusted free cash flow, representing 127% conversion. Its GICS classification also changed from Materials to Industrials effective July 31, a structural index classification change rather than an operating development.

DuPont generated $400 million in operating cash flow and $326 million in transaction-adjusted free cash flow, representing 127% conversion. Its GICS classification also changed from Materials to Industrials effective July 31, a structural index classification change rather than an operating development. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $1.80–$1.90 was below the $1.93 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of approximately $1.8 billion trailed expectations of about $1.9 billion. The cautious near-term outlook appears to be the main pressure on DD despite the quarterly earnings beat and improved full-year forecast.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $150.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.30 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $53.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of -774.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.The company's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. DuPont de Nemours's payout ratio is presently -1,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company's stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours NYSE: DD is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont's operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

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