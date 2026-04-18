Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.5217.

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 15.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company's stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,714 shares of the company's stock worth $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 24.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,895 shares of the company's stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,441 shares of the company's stock worth $135,266,000 after purchasing an additional 121,683 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $53.45 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.50.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $443.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $424.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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