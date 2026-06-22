Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.82% from the stock's current price.

BROS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.32.

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Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.41. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.36.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,928,616. The trade was a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $16,451,686.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,928,616. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock valued at $243,021,771. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $108,948,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at $96,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,201 shares of the company's stock worth $95,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth about $57,276,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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