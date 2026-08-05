DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $8.84. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.9350, with a volume of 282,681 shares.

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DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,403 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

DWS Municipal Income Trust NYSE: KTF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2002, the fund is managed by DWS Group, a global asset management firm and affiliate of Deutsche Bank, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KTF. Its structure allows investors access to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with the potential for tax-advantaged income distributions.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by U.S.

Further Reading

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