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DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
DWS Municipal Income Trust logo with Finance background
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Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.10 and traded as low as $8.84. DWS Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $8.9350, with a volume of 282,681 shares.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,403 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,442 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DWS Municipal Income Trust NYSE: KTF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2002, the fund is managed by DWS Group, a global asset management firm and affiliate of Deutsche Bank, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KTF. Its structure allows investors access to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with the potential for tax-advantaged income distributions.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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