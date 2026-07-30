Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG - Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.86 and traded as low as $3.55. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.5850, with a volume of 45,359 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLNG. Weiss Ratings downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 41.60%.The business had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.92 million.

Dynagas LNG Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Dynagas LNG Partners's payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,071 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42,306 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP is a publicly traded limited partnership focused on the ownership and operation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. The partnership provides seaborne transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate charters, catering primarily to major energy companies and utility providers. Its vessels are designed to carry LNG at cryogenic temperatures, enabling large-scale cargo movements between exporting and importing regions worldwide.

The fleet comprises modern membrane-type LNG carriers built to high engineering and environmental standards.

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