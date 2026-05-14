Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector outperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised Dynatrace to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $45.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Get Dynatrace alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on DT

Dynatrace Stock Performance

NYSE:DT traded up $1.85 on Thursday, hitting $36.58. 2,545,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $57.55. The company's 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $531.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,480.50. The trade was a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 561.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dynatrace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dynatrace wasn't on the list.

While Dynatrace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here