Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Rating Lowered to "Neutral" at Guggenheim

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DT. Truist Financial set a $45.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dynatrace to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.32.

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Dynatrace Stock Down 15.0%

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $5.88 on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,414,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,719,066. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 22.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 40,136 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 63.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,040,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,411,000 after acquiring an additional 402,585 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Dynatrace by 149.1% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dynatrace by 132.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dynatrace beat fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting EPS of $0.41-$0.42 versus $0.39 expected and revenue of about $531.7 million versus $521.0 million expected. Article Title

Dynatrace beat fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue estimates, reporting EPS of $0.41-$0.42 versus $0.39 expected and revenue of about $531.7 million versus $521.0 million expected. Positive Sentiment: The company raised first-quarter FY2027 guidance to EPS of $0.44-$0.45 and revenue of $547 million-$551 million, both above Wall Street expectations.

The company raised first-quarter FY2027 guidance to EPS of $0.44-$0.45 and revenue of $547 million-$551 million, both above Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Dynatrace also lifted full-year FY2027 EPS guidance to $1.93-$1.95, well ahead of the $1.75 consensus, signaling confidence in continued profit growth.

Dynatrace also lifted full-year FY2027 EPS guidance to $1.93-$1.95, well ahead of the $1.75 consensus, signaling confidence in continued profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Management said FY2026 ended with ARR above $2 billion and a fourth straight quarter of 16% constant-currency ARR growth, reinforcing momentum in the core subscription business. Article Title

Management said FY2026 ended with ARR above $2 billion and a fourth straight quarter of 16% constant-currency ARR growth, reinforcing momentum in the core subscription business. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also parsing the earnings call presentation and key operating metrics for signs that growth can stay elevated after the strong quarter. Article Title

Investors are also parsing the earnings call presentation and key operating metrics for signs that growth can stay elevated after the strong quarter. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat-and-raise report, shares have been under pressure as the market appears to be focusing on the stock’s already elevated valuation and whether guidance is strong enough to justify further upside.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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