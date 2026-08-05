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Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
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Key Points

  • Dynatrace guided Q2 fiscal 2027 EPS to $0.480–$0.490, above the $0.440 analyst consensus, while revenue guidance of $565 million–$570 million was slightly below the $570.1 million consensus estimate. Full-year EPS guidance was set at $1.970–$1.990.
  • Shares rose 2.8% to $45.77 following the update. Dynatrace recently exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.48 EPS and $554.55 million in revenue.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $49.81; institutional investors own approximately 94.28% of the company.
  • Interested in Dynatrace? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.1 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 1.970-1.990 EPS.

Dynatrace Trading Up 2.8%

DT opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $53.20.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.46 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Dynatrace has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.970-1.990 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dynatrace from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 25.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,630 shares of the company's stock worth $43,816,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

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