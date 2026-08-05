Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BTIG Research Analyst Says

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $47.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.46% from the stock's previous close.

DT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush set a $48.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.38.

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Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT traded up $5.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,498,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,150. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The firm had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $549.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dynatrace has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.970-1.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 25.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Dynatrace by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,630 shares of the company's stock worth $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Dynatrace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dynatrace reported fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.48 per share , above the $0.44-$0.45 analyst consensus and up from $0.42 a year earlier. Revenue reached $554.55 million , exceeding estimates of approximately $549.5 million and increasing 16.3% year over year. Dynatrace Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Dynatrace reported fiscal Q1 earnings of , above the $0.44-$0.45 analyst consensus and up from $0.42 a year earlier. Revenue reached , exceeding estimates of approximately $549.5 million and increasing 16.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted 41% organic net new annual recurring revenue growth , suggesting stronger customer demand and momentum from enterprise cloud adoption and AI-related spending. Key operating metrics also reportedly topped expectations. Dynatrace Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Management highlighted , suggesting stronger customer demand and momentum from enterprise cloud adoption and AI-related spending. Key operating metrics also reportedly topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance was raised or set at $1.97-$1.99 , well above the roughly $1.78 consensus. Second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.49 also exceeded the $0.44 estimate, supporting expectations for continued earnings growth.

Fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance was raised or set at , well above the roughly $1.78 consensus. Second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.48-$0.49 also exceeded the $0.44 estimate, supporting expectations for continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance of approximately $2.3 billion was broadly in line with analyst expectations, limiting the upside from the earnings outlook. Dynatrace Earnings and Revenue Report

Full-year revenue guidance of approximately $2.3 billion was broadly in line with analyst expectations, limiting the upside from the earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue guidance of $565 million-$570 million was slightly below the $570.1 million consensus, and reports noted a modest reduction to fiscal 2027 revenue expectations. This could temper the valuation benefit from the strong EPS outlook.

Second-quarter revenue guidance of $565 million-$570 million was slightly below the $570.1 million consensus, and reports noted a modest reduction to fiscal 2027 revenue expectations. This could temper the valuation benefit from the strong EPS outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains generally constructive but valuation expectations vary: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $52 price target, while Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $47. Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Dynatrace Price Target

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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