Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dynatrace from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim lowered Dynatrace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.81.

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Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $44.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.31. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $54.01.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.Dynatrace's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Dynatrace by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,809,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $584,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,664,357 shares of the company's stock worth $462,193,000 after purchasing an additional 101,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 304.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,357,612 shares of the company's stock worth $346,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,591 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,999,919 shares of the company's stock worth $346,716,000 after purchasing an additional 659,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 706.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,801,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,520,000 after buying an additional 5,958,505 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

Further Reading

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