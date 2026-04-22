Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Jason Rhodes Sells 272,049 Shares of Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) Director Jason Rhodes sold 272,049 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $5,457,302.94. Following the sale, the director owned 14,561 shares in the company, valued at $292,093.66. This represents a 94.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of DYN stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,838. The stock's 50 day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.29. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a current ratio of 22.25.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DYN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365,245 shares of the company's stock worth $42,570,000 after buying an additional 278,466 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 556,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 72,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 27.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,760,414 shares of the company's stock worth $123,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,257 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 93.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the company's stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 102,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,120,000. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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