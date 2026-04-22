Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Jason Rhodes Sells 287,956 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) Director Jason Rhodes sold 287,956 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $5,666,974.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,663 shares in the company, valued at $229,527.84. This represents a 96.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.67. 2,148,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,838. The company has a quick ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,599 shares of the company's stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, December 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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