Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Sells $1,402,942.52 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) Director Jason Rhodes sold 73,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $1,402,942.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $216,578.34. The trade was a 86.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $18.04. 1,718,516 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a current ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.29. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $343,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,692,745 shares of the company's stock worth $130,910,000 after buying an additional 1,423,828 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company's stock worth $101,164,000 after buying an additional 1,618,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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