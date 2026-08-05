Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.09 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 148021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. Evercore set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 297,211 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $6,913,127.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,896.12. The trade was a 99.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Erick Lucera sold 2,362 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $48,113.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 121,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,476,238.31. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $156,800 and sold 1,558,819 shares worth $34,385,234. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,540,089 shares of the company's stock worth $343,085,000 after acquiring an additional 14,727,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,215,565 shares of the company's stock worth $219,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,692,745 shares of the company's stock worth $130,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,828 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company's stock worth $101,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $93,926,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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