Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $74.4050 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $819.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Eagle Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 50.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,482 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 40.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,624 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 22.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,573 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGBN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.00.

View Our Latest Report on Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company's product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

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