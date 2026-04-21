Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $23.05 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $177.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Eagle Bancorp Montana's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Samuel Waters sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $47,208.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $708,884.32. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 92,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,082.20. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,647 shares of company stock worth $446,110 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 342,748 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 250,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,405 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 66,642 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBMT

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

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