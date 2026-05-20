Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.31 and traded as high as $21.83. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 47,987 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $173.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.31.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Eagle Bancorp Montana's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,995.80. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel Waters sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $47,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $708,884.32. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,228 shares of the bank's stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,298 shares of the bank's stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the bank's stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 149.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the bank's stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

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