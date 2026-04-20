Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $85.8630 million for the quarter. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.67). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $87.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $87.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of DEA stock opened at $23.50 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 212.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,131 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 12,846.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.49.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DEA

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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