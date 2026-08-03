Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.070-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Trading Up 3.8%

Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.28. 506,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,386. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.72. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Easterly Government Properties's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.070-3.130 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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