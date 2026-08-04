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Eastern (EML) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Eastern logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Eastern is expected to report Q2 2026 results after Tuesday’s market close. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.67 per share on revenue of $73.69 million; the earnings call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell short of expectations, with EPS of $0.11 versus the $0.50 consensus and revenue of $59.68 million versus estimates of $67.74 million.
  • Eastern recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share, implying an annualized payout of $0.44 and a 1.8% yield. The stock carries a consensus “Hold” rating, while insiders have purchased 13,264 shares over the past three months.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.39). Eastern had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $59.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million.

Eastern Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EML traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. 18,621 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,711. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $148.85 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. Eastern has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $29.91.

Eastern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Eastern's payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Mitarotonda acquired 1,679 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $35,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $988,466. This represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Everets acquired 1,310 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $28,034.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 142,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,049,585.60. This represents a 0.93% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 13,264 shares of company stock worth $285,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern by 3,259.7% in the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastern by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eastern by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,039 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EML shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eastern in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Eastern from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eastern currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on EML

Eastern Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastern NASDAQ: EML, based in West Haven, Connecticut, is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in secure hardware and metal finishing services. The company operates through two primary segments: Industrial Hardware Products and Security Products, complemented by a Metal Coatings division. Its Industrial Hardware Products segment produces cold-headed fasteners, forgings, hinges and precision components for heavy commercial vehicles, hydraulic cylinders and industrial machinery.

The Security Products segment designs and manufactures a wide range of lock and latch solutions, including padlocks, door hardware, cabinet locks and rental security towers for commercial and institutional applications.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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