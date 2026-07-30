Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.62%.Eastman Chemical's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Eastman Chemical updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.970-1.970 EPS.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts: Sign Up

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 4.1%

EMN traded up $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $70.02. 2,269,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,505. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.15. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Eastman Chemical's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,687,097 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $363,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,391 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 576.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 707,304 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $44,596,000 after purchasing an additional 602,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,875 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $293,486,000 after purchasing an additional 545,219 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 244.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 604,783 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 429,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,491.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 394,836 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 370,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eastman Chemical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eastman Chemical wasn't on the list.

While Eastman Chemical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here