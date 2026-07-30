Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.970-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.50.

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Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,700. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Eastman Chemical's payout ratio is presently 97.39%.

Institutional Trading of Eastman Chemical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,613 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,346 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $1,436,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,393 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223,489 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company's stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company NYSE: EMN is a global specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of advanced materials, chemicals and fibers. Its product portfolio spans performance additives, functional products, and engineered plastics designed to enhance the durability, appearance and performance of end products across diverse industries.

The company's main business activities include the production of specialty chemicals used in adhesives, coatings, building materials and consumer care applications, as well as high-performance plastics for packaging, automotive and electronics markets.

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