Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Posts Earnings Results

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%.

Here are the key takeaways from Eastman Kodak's conference call:

Strong second-quarter improvement: Revenue rose 18% year over year to $311 million, gross profit increased 61% to $82 million, and Operational EBITDA reached $36 million versus $9 million a year earlier. GAAP net income improved to $17 million from a $26 million loss.

Revenue rose 18% year over year to $311 million, gross profit increased 61% to $82 million, and Operational EBITDA reached $36 million versus $9 million a year earlier. GAAP net income improved to $17 million from a $26 million loss. Both major operating segments grew: Advanced Materials & Chemicals revenue increased 40% to $105 million, while Commercial Print revenue rose 10% to $195 million, supported by higher volumes and favorable pricing.

Advanced Materials & Chemicals revenue increased 40% to $105 million, while Commercial Print revenue rose 10% to $195 million, supported by higher volumes and favorable pricing. Balance-sheet leverage continued to improve: Kodak made $100 million in term-loan repayments during the first half, reduced interest expense, and increased net cash to $180 million from $128 million at year-end 2025.

Kodak made $100 million in term-loan repayments during the first half, reduced interest expense, and increased net cash to $180 million from $128 million at year-end 2025. Management is shifting from stabilization toward growth, investing in pharmaceutical products, battery-coating capabilities, motion-picture film, and R&D. However, higher aluminum and silver costs, increased SG&A, a $37 million inventory increase, and lower pension income remain financial headwinds.

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Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

NYSE KODK traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. 1,576,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,870. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $874.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.56. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KODK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Eastman Kodak from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Eastman Kodak from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Kodak

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 353,909 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 65,967 shares of the technology company's stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company's stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company NYSE: KODK is a global technology firm specializing in imaging, printing and advanced materials. The company offers a wide array of products and services that enable customers to create, manage and share visual content across traditional and digital platforms. Its core offerings include graphic communications solutions, enterprise inkjet systems, packaging technologies, functional printing and micro 3D printing systems.

Kodak's graphic communications segment serves commercial printers, packaging converters and publishing houses with offset plates, digital presses, workflow software and services designed to streamline production.

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