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easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given New GBX 415 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
easyJet logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada cut its price target on easyJet to GBX 415 (from GBX 440) but maintained an outperform rating, implying roughly a 4.22% upside from the prior close.
  • Analysts are divided—targets range from GBX 340 (Deutsche Bank, sell) to GBX 800 (UBS, buy); the consensus is a "Hold" with an average price target of GBX 575.
  • Shares rose about 7.2% to GBX 398.20 on exceptionally heavy volume, yet the stock remains below its 50‑day and 200‑day moving averages (GBX 410.10 and GBX 459.71).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 440 to GBX 415 in a note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.22% from the stock's previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 800 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 465 to GBX 340 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 400 to GBX 350 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 575.

View Our Latest Research Report on EZJ

easyJet Trading Up 7.2%

easyJet stock traded up GBX 26.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 398.20. 237,688,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,904,984. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 410.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 459.71. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 337.10 and a 12-month high of GBX 590.60. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.65.

easyJet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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