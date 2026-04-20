easyJet (LON:EZJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 440 to GBX 415. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. easyJet traded as low as GBX 276.25 and last traded at GBX 379.80, with a volume of 86844672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394.10.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EZJ. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 400 to GBX 350 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 465 to GBX 340 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 800 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 575.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EZJ

easyJet Stock Down 3.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 408.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 459.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About easyJet

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

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