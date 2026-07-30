easyJet (LON:EZJ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 457.04 and traded as high as GBX 616.20. easyJet shares last traded at GBX 611.60, with a volume of 2,434,605 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 340 to GBX 360 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 600 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 635 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 340 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 579.29.

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easyJet Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 535.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 457.04.

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (50.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 395 million during the quarter. easyJet had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 EPS for the current year.

About easyJet

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

Further Reading

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