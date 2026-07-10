easyJet (LON:EZJ) Trading 14.1% Higher - Should You Buy?

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 14.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 680 and last traded at GBX 671.31. 34,511,566 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 38,485,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 588.20.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EZJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on easyJet from GBX 340 to GBX 360 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 600 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 635 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 340 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 579.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EZJ

easyJet Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 455.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 444.29.

easyJet (LON:EZJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (50.10) EPS for the quarter. easyJet had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of GBX 395 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 EPS for the current year.

easyJet Company Profile

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

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