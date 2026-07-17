Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $379.73 and traded as high as $406.62. Eaton shares last traded at $396.3720, with a volume of 3,205,065 shares changing hands.

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Eaton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $453.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $423.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Trading Down 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.73.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 746 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $402.29 per share, for a total transaction of $300,108.34. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $568,838.06. The trade was a 111.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total value of $7,514,123.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. This represents a 26.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Boreal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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