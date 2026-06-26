Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading Down 4% - What's Next?

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) was down 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $398.12 and last traded at $403.2720. 5,164,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 2,764,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.87.

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Trending Headlines about Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Eaton’s position as a beneficiary of the AI/data-center buildout, with the company seen as well placed to profit from electrification demand and delayed data-center projects that still need power-management and cooling infrastructure. Data Center Delays Create Opportunity in These 3 Stocks

Recent commentary highlighted Eaton’s position as a beneficiary of the AI/data-center buildout, with the company seen as well placed to profit from electrification demand and delayed data-center projects that still need power-management and cooling infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been nudging earnings estimates higher, including multiple Zacks Research revisions for 2026–2028 EPS, which suggests continued confidence in Eaton’s profit growth trajectory. MarketBeat ETN page

Analysts have been nudging earnings estimates higher, including multiple Zacks Research revisions for 2026–2028 EPS, which suggests continued confidence in Eaton’s profit growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment has also been supported by Eaton’s strong first-quarter results, raised full-year organic growth guidance, and portfolio reshaping efforts that concentrate the company more heavily in higher-growth Electrical and Aerospace businesses. Eaton Rises as Investors Focus on Strong Outlook and Portfolio Reshaping

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $453.00 price target on Eaton in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business's 50 day moving average is $405.77 and its 200-day moving average is $371.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Eaton's payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total value of $200,494.84. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,765.50. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Boreal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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