eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.360-1.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of eBay from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $110.58.

View Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $111.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,246,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,583. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay has a 1 year low of $78.03 and a 1 year high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The e-commerce company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. eBay has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.420 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,716,399.06. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: eBay reported $3.1 billion in revenue, up 15% year over year, while gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose 15% to $22.4 billion. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.60, $0.10 above consensus estimates. GAAP EPS was $1.21. eBay Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

eBay reported $3.1 billion in revenue, up 15% year over year, while gross merchandise volume (GMV) rose 15% to $22.4 billion. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.60, $0.10 above consensus estimates. GAAP EPS was $1.21. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based operating growth supports the stock: Revenue and GMV both grew 14% on an FX-neutral basis, while GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins reached 21.6% and 28.5%, respectively. The results suggest continued momentum in eBay’s marketplace business.

Revenue and GMV both grew 14% on an FX-neutral basis, while GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins reached 21.6% and 28.5%, respectively. The results suggest continued momentum in eBay’s marketplace business. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns remain substantial: eBay returned $448 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $310 million in share repurchases and $138 million in dividends. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in cash generation.

eBay returned $448 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $310 million in share repurchases and $138 million in dividends. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence in cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: GameStop remains a potential strategic overhang: GameStop is reportedly pursuing eBay and is swapping $1.4 billion of convertible debt for stock to strengthen its position. The proposal could create takeover speculation, but there is no indication that eBay has agreed to a transaction. GameStop Debt Swap and eBay Bid

GameStop is reportedly pursuing eBay and is swapping $1.4 billion of convertible debt for stock to strengthen its position. The proposal could create takeover speculation, but there is no indication that eBay has agreed to a transaction. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades may limit upside: Wells Fargo downgraded eBay ahead of the report, citing valuation and potential downside, while Citizens JMP cut its rating from “outperform” to “market perform.” These actions indicate some investors believe the strong results are already reflected in the share price. Analyst Downgrade

Institutional Trading of eBay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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