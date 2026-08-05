eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. eBay updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.360-1.420 EPS.

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eBay Price Performance

eBay stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.15. 7,246,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,583. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. eBay has a 12 month low of $78.03 and a 12 month high of $119.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,769,967.61. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,485,775.24. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,017 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,257 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in eBay by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 8,078 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered eBay from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $124.00 target price on eBay in a report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay reported second-quarter revenue of $3.13 billion, up 15% year over year, and gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $22.4 billion, up 15%. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.60 exceeded the $1.50 consensus estimate, while revenue also topped expectations of $3.02 billion. eBay Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

eBay reported second-quarter revenue of $3.13 billion, up 15% year over year, and gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $22.4 billion, up 15%. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.60 exceeded the $1.50 consensus estimate, while revenue also topped expectations of $3.02 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted its 2026 GMV growth outlook to 11.5%-12.5% as the Depop acquisition closed, signaling confidence in continued marketplace momentum and the contribution from the fashion-resale platform. eBay Lifts Outlook as Depop Acquisition Closes, Revenue Rises

The company lifted its 2026 GMV growth outlook to 11.5%-12.5% as the Depop acquisition closed, signaling confidence in continued marketplace momentum and the contribution from the fashion-resale platform. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $1.36-$1.42, centered near analyst expectations, and revenue of approximately $3.1 billion, above the roughly $3.0 billion consensus estimate. eBay also returned $448 million to shareholders during the quarter through buybacks and dividends.

Third-quarter guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $1.36-$1.42, centered near analyst expectations, and revenue of approximately $3.1 billion, above the roughly $3.0 billion consensus estimate. eBay also returned $448 million to shareholders during the quarter through buybacks and dividends. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention remains on eBay’s potential role in GameStop’s strategic plans, including reports that GameStop is using a stock swap to retire $1.4 billion of debt while pursuing an eBay bid. The earnings coverage did not indicate that a transaction had been agreed.

Investor attention remains on eBay’s potential role in GameStop’s strategic plans, including reports that GameStop is using a stock swap to retire $1.4 billion of debt while pursuing an eBay bid. The earnings coverage did not indicate that a transaction had been agreed. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment was mixed before the earnings release: Wells Fargo and Citizens JMP downgraded eBay to more cautious ratings, citing valuation and potential downside risks. These downgrades may limit further upside despite the earnings beat. Analyst Downgrade

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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