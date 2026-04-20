eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.22 and last traded at $105.72, with a volume of 208915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.65.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.38.

Get Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Up 1.5%

The company's 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.eBay's revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,388.67. The trade was a 87.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 120,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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