eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Arete Research raised their price target on the stock from $111.00 to $113.00. Arete Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock. eBay traded as high as $112.46 and last traded at $111.8460, with a volume of 953534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on eBay from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on eBay from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.68.

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Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This trade represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,199,686.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 42,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,113.12. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,952 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,267. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay’s board dismissed GameStop’s offer as not credible, citing financing, execution, governance, and long-term growth concerns, which reduces deal uncertainty and supports the stock’s standalone value.

eBay’s board dismissed GameStop’s offer as not credible, citing financing, execution, governance, and long-term growth concerns, which reduces deal uncertainty and supports the stock’s standalone value. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to emphasize eBay’s standalone strength and strategic optionality; Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $121 price target, above the recent trading range.

Analysts continue to emphasize eBay’s standalone strength and strategic optionality; Morgan Stanley reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $121 price target, above the recent trading range. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight that eBay shares have already been trading well below GameStop’s proposed $125 per share offer, keeping acquisition speculation alive but unresolved.

Multiple reports highlight that eBay shares have already been trading well below GameStop’s proposed $125 per share offer, keeping acquisition speculation alive but unresolved. Neutral Sentiment: eBay also received recent price-target raises from Daiwa Securities and Arete Research, reflecting cautious optimism about its ongoing business performance.

eBay also received recent price-target raises from Daiwa Securities and Arete Research, reflecting cautious optimism about its ongoing business performance. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the rejected bid could still create volatility if GameStop pursues a hostile bid or proxy fight, or if broader deal uncertainty lingers.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 128.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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