eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Price Down 4.7% - What's Next?

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $109.89 and last traded at $108.6330. Approximately 1,551,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,976,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.01.

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Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Arete Research dropped their price objective on eBay from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

eBay Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total value of $94,213.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,967.61. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,121,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 15.5% during the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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