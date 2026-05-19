eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam Sells 1,010 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total transaction of $116,766.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,399.06. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $1,215,660.68.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,978 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,199,686.32.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,009 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $80,588.83.

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eBay Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,930,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,617,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in eBay by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in eBay by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,461 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eBay from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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