ECARX (ECX) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $226.9130 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.66 million. On average, analysts expect ECARX to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ECARX Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of ECX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 172,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,813. ECARX has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $390.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of ECARX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECX. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ECARX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ECARX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in ECARX by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 2,134,089 shares of the company's stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 854,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ECARX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECX. Zacks Research raised ECARX from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ECARX in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ECARX has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECARX

About ECARX

ECARX is a global automotive technology company focused on developing and delivering smart cockpit solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company designs and manufactures a range of in-vehicle computing platforms, central processing units, digital instrument clusters and multimedia infotainment systems. ECARX's core offerings integrate software, hardware and cloud connectivity to create seamless user experiences for drivers and passengers.

The company's product portfolio spans telematics control units, over-the-air update frameworks and next-generation human-machine interfaces (HMI).

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