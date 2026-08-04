Echostar (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at TD Cowen

Echostar (NASDAQ:ECHO - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.94% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Echostar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Echostar from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Echostar in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. New Street Research set a $165.00 target price on shares of Echostar in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on Echostar in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Echostar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Get Echostar alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Echostar

Echostar Stock Up 5.6%

NASDAQ ECHO traded up $4.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.42. 2,023,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176,139. Echostar has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $147.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Echostar (NASDAQ:ECHO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 97.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Echostar will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Echostar

In related news, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 52,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $6,362,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 865,633 shares in the company, valued at $104,741,593. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Echostar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Echostar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Echostar

Here are the key news stories impacting Echostar this week:

Positive Sentiment: EchoStar reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate for a $0.29 loss and improving from a $1.06 loss a year earlier. Reported EPS was also boosted by significant items. EchoStar Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

EchoStar reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.19 per share, surpassing the consensus estimate for a $0.29 loss and improving from a $1.06 loss a year earlier. Reported EPS was also boosted by significant items. Positive Sentiment: The earnings update supports a more constructive investment case for ECHO, with analysts highlighting improved profitability and the possibility that the company’s restructuring and wireless assets could create value. EchoStar Q2 Investment Case

The earnings update supports a more constructive investment case for ECHO, with analysts highlighting improved profitability and the possibility that the company’s restructuring and wireless assets could create value. Neutral Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was approximately $3.58 billion, slightly below expectations and down about 4% year over year. The mixed results mean investors are weighing earnings improvement against continued top-line pressure. EchoStar Second-Quarter Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue was approximately $3.58 billion, slightly below expectations and down about 4% year over year. The mixed results mean investors are weighing earnings improvement against continued top-line pressure. Negative Sentiment: EchoStar’s Hughes satellite-internet subsidiary filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as roughly $1.5 billion of debt comes due. The company indicated expected liabilities in the range of $5 billion to $7 billion, increasing uncertainty around restructuring costs and creditor recoveries. EchoStar Hughes Liability Range

EchoStar’s Hughes satellite-internet subsidiary filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as roughly $1.5 billion of debt comes due. The company indicated expected liabilities in the range of $5 billion to $7 billion, increasing uncertainty around restructuring costs and creditor recoveries. Negative Sentiment: Hughes faces intensifying competition from SpaceX’s Starlink, while the bankruptcy process is expected to include workforce reductions of about one-third of its U.S. employees and an executive exodus. EchoStar also lost 241,000 pay-TV subscribers during the quarter, underscoring pressure across legacy businesses. HughesNet Competition from Starlink

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation is a communications company that provides satellite and wireless services, video distribution, and broadband connectivity solutions. Its business has historically been centered on satellite technology and related services, serving customers through a range of connectivity and network offerings.

The company operates through several segments that support pay-TV, enterprise, government, and consumer communications needs. Its services and technologies have included satellite television distribution, broadband satellite access, network infrastructure, and wireless communications capabilities.

EchoStar was founded in 1980 and has long been associated with satellite communications in the United States.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Echostar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Echostar wasn't on the list.

While Echostar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here