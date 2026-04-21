EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Down 7.8% - Should You Sell?

Shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS - Get Free Report) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $125.16 and last traded at $124.55. Approximately 3,278,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,313,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.11.

Get EchoStar alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $158.00 target price on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EchoStar from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research lowered EchoStar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EchoStar has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $134.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on SATS

EchoStar Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Swieringa sold 50,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $5,688,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 253,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,796,505.30. The trade was a 16.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hamid Akhavan sold 71,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $7,634,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 823,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $88,520,463.36. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,481,700,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,218,000. Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in EchoStar in the third quarter worth approximately $332,513,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth $182,111,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in EchoStar in the third quarter valued at $98,819,000. 33.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation NASDAQ: SATS is a global provider of satellite communication solutions, offering a suite of broadband and video delivery services to consumer, enterprise and government customers. The company operates two principal business segments: Broadband and Video. Through its Broadband segment, EchoStar delivers high-speed satellite internet access, managed network services and ground infrastructure for residential, commercial and rural markets. Its Video segment provides satellite fleet operations, teleport facilities and capacity-leasing services to video distributors and content providers.

In the Broadband segment, EchoStar's Hughes Network Systems division designs and manufactures satellite broadband equipment, including user terminals and gateways, and develops advanced network management technologies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EchoStar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EchoStar wasn't on the list.

While EchoStar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here