Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Stock Price Down 1.2% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) shares fell 1.2% in Wednesday trading, with volume sharply below average at 29,386 shares versus a typical 168,798.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of “Sell.”
  • The company reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, posting EPS of -$0.12 versus the expected -$0.14, while institutional ownership remains low at about 0.57%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.96. 29,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 168,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAVE

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 1.2%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of -0.38.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned about 0.24% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) develops and commercializes technology that harnesses the energy of ocean and sea waves to generate electricity. The company's modular, floating wave energy converters attach to existing maritime structures such as breakwaters and piers, converting vertical wave motion into electrical power through hydraulic systems and generators. This approach is designed to minimize environmental impact while delivering a predictable renewable energy source.

Founded in 2011 by CEO Inna Braverman, Eco Wave Power has secured patent protection for its core wave energy technology and completed its first grid-connected installation in Gibraltar in 2016.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Right Now?

Before you consider Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) wasn't on the list.

While Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
Shorting the Grid: Bloom Energy’s $25B AI Power Play
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 2, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
SanDisk’s Volatility May Be Telling Bulls What They Want to Hear
By Sam Quirke | July 2, 2026
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
Is the Memory Rally Still Alive After the Semiconductor Sell-Off?
By Jessica Mitacek | July 2, 2026
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
AST SpaceMobile’s Japan Catalyst Puts Its Rollout Story Back in Focus
By Jessica Mitacek | July 3, 2026

Recent Videos

The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
Short Squeeze Alert. These Two Stocks Could Explode.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
The Hype is Over. This Is the Buying Window.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines