Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Stock Price Down 1.2% - Should You Sell?

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.96. 29,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 168,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WAVE

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Trading Down 1.2%

The business's fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of -0.38.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $78,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned about 0.24% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) develops and commercializes technology that harnesses the energy of ocean and sea waves to generate electricity. The company's modular, floating wave energy converters attach to existing maritime structures such as breakwaters and piers, converting vertical wave motion into electrical power through hydraulic systems and generators. This approach is designed to minimize environmental impact while delivering a predictable renewable energy source.

Founded in 2011 by CEO Inna Braverman, Eco Wave Power has secured patent protection for its core wave energy technology and completed its first grid-connected installation in Gibraltar in 2016.

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