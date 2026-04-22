Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.16 and traded as high as GBX 141. Ecora Resources shares last traded at GBX 139, with a volume of 7,275,489 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 175 target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 185 price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ecora Resources from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 180.

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Ecora Resources Price Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 137.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 119.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72. The company has a market cap of £346.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Royalties is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company. Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security. Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams and has a strong organic growth profile driven by royalties and streams already acquired and expected to generate substantial additional cash flow within the next five years.

Further Reading

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