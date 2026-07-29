Ecovyst (ECVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $237.5380 million for the quarter. Ecovyst has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.650 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.07 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Ecovyst Trading Down 2.1%

ECVT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 106,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,191. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecovyst

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECVT. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,622 shares of the company's stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 122.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,300 shares of the company's stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Ecovyst to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on ECVT

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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