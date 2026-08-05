Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $968.7 million.

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Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT stock opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $214.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecovyst from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Freedom Capital raised Ecovyst to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECVT

Institutional Trading of Ecovyst

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECVT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter worth about $89,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $101,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company's stock.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

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