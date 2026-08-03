Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $27.92, with a volume of 59015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Edgewell Personal Care from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 3.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business's 50 day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Edgewell Personal Care's payout ratio is currently -35.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $2,054,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 308,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,360,000 after buying an additional 2,992,929 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16,348.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,351 shares of the company's stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 36,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth $3,526,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

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