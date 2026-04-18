Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.86 and traded as high as GBX 239.91. Edinburgh Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 238.53, with a volume of 6,433,807 shares traded.
Edinburgh Worldwide Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £825.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 226.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16.
Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported GBX (1.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Edinburgh Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 94.47%.
About Edinburgh Worldwide
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The Trust aims for capital growth from a global portfolio of initially immature entrepreneurial companies, typically with a market capitalisation of less than $5bn at time of initial investment, which are believed to offer long-term growth potential (over at least five years). The portfolio does not seek to track the comparative index, hence a degree of volatility against companies index is inevitable. A spread of risk is achieved by having 75–125 companies, with exposure to a minimum of six countries and 15 industries.
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