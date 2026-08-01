Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $73.00.

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Edison International Stock Down 6.9%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.36. Edison International had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,285 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Tema ETFs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.3% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 25.3% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 16,824 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.3% in the second quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finivi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11.6% in the second quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Key Edison International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Edison International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted core EPS was $1.54 , up from $0.97 a year earlier and above the approximately $1.02–$1.18 consensus range. Net income reached $534 million, while management reaffirmed full-year 2026 core EPS guidance of $5.90–$6.20 . Edison International Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter adjusted core EPS was , up from $0.97 a year earlier and above the approximately $1.02–$1.18 consensus range. Net income reached $534 million, while management reaffirmed full-year 2026 core EPS guidance of . Positive Sentiment: Southern California Edison outlined plans to install approximately 450 miles of covered conductor , supporting wildfire mitigation efforts and potentially reducing future operational risk. Edison reaffirms 2026 core EPS guidance

Southern California Edison outlined plans to install approximately , supporting wildfire mitigation efforts and potentially reducing future operational risk. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets remain mixed, with a reported median target of $77.50. Institutional positioning was also divided in the latest quarter, with 539 investors adding shares and 390 reducing holdings.

Analyst price targets remain mixed, with a reported median target of $77.50. Institutional positioning was also divided in the latest quarter, with 539 investors adding shares and 390 reducing holdings. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue fell 4.1% year over year to $4.36 billion , below the roughly $4.82 billion analyst expectation. The revenue shortfall overshadowed the EPS beat and raised concerns about the quality and durability of earnings growth. Edison International Q2 earnings surpass estimates, revenues miss

Quarterly revenue fell 4.1% year over year to , below the roughly $4.82 billion analyst expectation. The revenue shortfall overshadowed the EPS beat and raised concerns about the quality and durability of earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Wildfire litigation remains the largest valuation overhang. Southern California Edison has reported roughly 2,000 Eaton Fire lawsuits involving about 30,000 plaintiffs, while Edison has said it cannot yet reasonably estimate potential losses. Edison International slides as earnings miss adds to wildfire overhang

Wildfire litigation remains the largest valuation overhang. Southern California Edison has reported roughly 2,000 Eaton Fire lawsuits involving about 30,000 plaintiffs, while Edison has said it cannot yet reasonably estimate potential losses. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst moved to a less bullish stance, adding to pressure on the stock after the earnings release. Edison International analyst downgrade

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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