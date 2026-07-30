Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.36, FiscalAI reports. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.900-6.200 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Edison International's conference call:

Second-quarter core EPS rose to $1.54 from $0.97 a year earlier, and Edison reaffirmed its 2026 core EPS guidance of $5.90–$6.20 and long-term growth target of 5%–7%.

from $0.97 a year earlier, and Edison reaffirmed its 2026 core EPS guidance of $5.90–$6.20 and long-term growth target of 5%–7%. SCE completed approximately $2 billion of Woolsey Fire cost-recovery securitization , with proceeds expected to fund claims, retire related debt, and strengthen the balance sheet.

, with proceeds expected to fund claims, retire related debt, and strengthen the balance sheet. Wildfire mitigation remains a major investment priority, with about 90% of distribution lines in high-fire-risk areas hardened; the next plan preliminarily includes roughly 450 miles of covered conductor and 190 miles of targeted undergrounding.

SCE has extended more than 2,200 Eaton Fire compensation offers totaling over $775 million, but management said it still lacks enough claims and settlement data to estimate the low end of potential liability under GAAP.

The outcome of California wildfire-reform legislation remains uncertain, and management warned that an insufficiently predictable or financeable framework could raise borrowing and equity costs, potentially affecting future capital deployment and customer affordability.

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Edison International Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EIX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.75. 2,874,432 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,010. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $81.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Seaport Research Partners cut Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Edison International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,316,463 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $319,094,000 after acquiring an additional 147,723 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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